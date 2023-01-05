Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model X Really Has

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is range, and rightly so, since a stop to charge can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Just like gasoline-powered vehicles, it's impossible to predict exactly how far an electric vehicle will go for every driver. Tesla, being the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has a vehicle portfolio with some of the best range in the industry. The base AWD Model X is one of Tesla's less successful vehicles in terms of sales, but it still claims a range of 348 miles.

As with any vehicle manufacturer — especially electric vehicles — Tesla's range claims are estimations based on guidelines given by the Environmental Protection Agency. The estimates are supposed to be indicative of more or less what you should see in terms of range on a day-to-day basis, but the actual performance may vary depending on a mix of factors. When it comes to gasoline engines, your fuel mileage may be affected by things like the type of fuel you use, altitude, your typical route, road conditions, and driving habits.

With regards to EVs, all of the individual factors, like the distribution of highway and city travel, average speed and acceleration, and road conditions can play a large part in your range. However, cold weather can also be a much bigger factor in your overall range, especially when compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.