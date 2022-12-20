How Long Does It Take To Charge A Tesla Model X?

Tesla's Supercharging network is widespread, and while it may now be open to other vehicles in many countries, the network's focus is firmly on its core customer base. Surprisingly though, a Supercharger station may not be your best option when it comes to charging your Tesla as quickly as possible. There are currently three kinds of Supercharger stations and three types of EV chargers. The Supercharger stations currently on the market are labeled V1, V2, and V3. V2 chargers aren't the most powerful, but they do make up the bulk of Supercharger stations. As far as regular chargers go, there are currently Level 1, 2, and 3 chargers available — and they will require the use of an adapter if you want to charge your Tesla at one.

Level 1 chargers are the things regular EV owners get with their vehicles. They plug into a 120V outlet in the owner's home and charge the vehicle very slowly. The rate varies but at best you're looking at five miles of range every hour. If you used one of these, instead of getting 200 miles in 15 minutes like Tesla claims you can with a Supercharging station, you'll be looking at close to two days of charging. Level 2 chargers are a lot better, providing up to five times the range per hour of Level 1 chargers. Level 3 chargers are where things get interesting. Level 3 chargers offer 350 kW of DC power, whereas Tesla's Supercharger stations only offer 250 kW. Tesla may tailor its stations to its vehicles via software, so it may get an edge there, but that edge might not be enough. According to a test performed by Inside EVs, a Level 3 charger may charge your Tesla faster than the company's own stations.