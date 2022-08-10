The Big Myth About Charging Technology You Should Stop Believing

The average consumer will replace a smartphone 2.6 years after buying it (via Statista). If you have a laptop, you can expect it to last at least 4 to 7 years before you need an upgrade, according to Tech Guided. However, the lifespan of your smartphone, laptop, and even your electric vehicle depends on the battery's health. In fact, fewer people tend to upgrade their smartphones if they have an option to replace the battery – Apple found this out after a loss in its revenue.

Of course, batteries are not meant to last forever but you can make them last longer by avoiding bad charging habits that could accelerate the degradation process. Most of those charging habits are propagated by the myths we tell ourselves — At first, they may seem harmless but they can gradually reduce the lifespan of your batteries or devices. Let's dig deeper and debunk the myths about charging technology you should stop believing.