The Vivo iQOO 10 Pro Charges 10X Faster Than An iPhone
When it comes to sheer fast charging speeds, there is no beating China. Currently, the world's fastest charging smartphones are all made by Chinese smartphone brands. These phones include the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 9 series, both of which support 120W fast charging. Another device from iQOO, the iQOO 7, currently holds the throne for the fastest charging phone presently available, with the device able to charge from 0-100% in just 18 minutes according to PhoneArena.
Interestingly, the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 9 have been around for a little while now, with both of them arriving on the scene in January 2022. And while companies have showcased faster charging speeds on concept devices, as of writing this article, there are no commercially available smartphones that could go beyond 120W.
That, however, is set to change very soon, thanks to official confirmation from Vivo about its new smartphone that will support 200W fast charging. The new phone will be part of the upcoming iQOO 10 series and will likely be called the Vivo iQOO 10 Pro. In addition to the aforementioned Pro variant, Vivo is also likely to announce the iQOO 10 with support for 120W fast charging. Both phones will be officially announced on July 19, 2022, for the Chinese market.
iQOO 10 Pro: What we know
The iQOO 10 series will succeed the iQOO 9 Pro from last year. What we do not know is how Vivo intends to position these devices within its existing portfolio, although chances are high that we are looking at two flagship-grade phones. Interestingly, the iQOO 10 Pro bears the model number "V2218A" and has earlier been seen on the website of the Chinese regulatory agency 3C (via GizmoChina). Thanks to this certificatio,; we now know that the iQOO 10 Pro will get a 200W (20V/10A) charger in the box. Both the handsets may also feature a 4550mAh battery, and could also support 65W fast charging, thereby making the phone's wireless charging speed faster than most wired fast charging tech available on devices from Samsung and Apple.
An earlier TENAA listing revealed that the iQOO 10 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch, 120Hz AMOLED Display. At launch, the phone is also expected to run a heavily skinned version of Android 12. There are also talks about the possibility of the phone featuring an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Other rumored specs include a triple camera setup that uses a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 14.6mp telephoto camera. The iQOO 10 Pro is also rumored to get a 16MP selfie camera with the top variant of the phone may also feature up to 16GB of RAM.
As always, the iQOO 10 series will be restricted to select markets like China, India, and Vietnam. While we may never see the phone over here on this side of the world, rumors of the iQOO 10 Pro's 200W charging certainly have us excited to see phones with similar charging capabilities make it to U.S. shores.