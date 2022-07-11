The Vivo iQOO 10 Pro Charges 10X Faster Than An iPhone

When it comes to sheer fast charging speeds, there is no beating China. Currently, the world's fastest charging smartphones are all made by Chinese smartphone brands. These phones include the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 9 series, both of which support 120W fast charging. Another device from iQOO, the iQOO 7, currently holds the throne for the fastest charging phone presently available, with the device able to charge from 0-100% in just 18 minutes according to PhoneArena.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 9 have been around for a little while now, with both of them arriving on the scene in January 2022. And while companies have showcased faster charging speeds on concept devices, as of writing this article, there are no commercially available smartphones that could go beyond 120W.

That, however, is set to change very soon, thanks to official confirmation from Vivo about its new smartphone that will support 200W fast charging. The new phone will be part of the upcoming iQOO 10 series and will likely be called the Vivo iQOO 10 Pro. In addition to the aforementioned Pro variant, Vivo is also likely to announce the iQOO 10 with support for 120W fast charging. Both phones will be officially announced on July 19, 2022, for the Chinese market.