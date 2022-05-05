Why Charging Your EV To 100% Isn't Always A Good Thing

Have you ever wondered why EV makers give information on how long it takes to charge their vehicles to 80% instead of 100%? It has nothing to do with presenting shorter charging durations and instead relates to battery health. EVs are truly amazing vehicles; they're silent, have zero emissions, pack loads of technology, and their performance is better than ever. With that said, EV batteries are still a complicated part of the machine.

These batteries are expensive, can degrade, require maintenance, and recharging them requires some basic know-how. The most expensive part of an electric vehicle is the battery, which takes up 40% to 50% of the total car price, according to Bloomberg. Research from the U.S. Department of Energy reveals that the cost of an electric vehicle's lithium-ion battery pack dropped 87% from 2008 to 2021, the latter of which had an estimated cost of $157 per kWh.

Natural degradation, damage, and poor maintenance may lead to a battery replacement, and costs are high. For example, Recurrent Auto reveals that the cost of replacing a BMW i3 battery can be as high as $16,000. Changing the battery on a Chevrolet Bolt also costs $16,000, while a Tesla Model 3 battery can range from $12,000 to $22,000, a Model 3 battery can cost $15,799, and a Hyundai Ioniq battery can cost around $2,850. Lithium and other elements used in batteries — under heavy global stress — are the reasons why batteries are so expensive. However, good maintenance can prevent battery damage and slow down natural degradation.