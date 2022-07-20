Why You Shouldn't Charge Your Tesla To 100%, According To Elon Musk

If you drive a Tesla, you've probably wondered on multiple occasions how much you should charge your battery before a trip. The automatic reflex would likely be to charge the battery to 100% as much as you can. Why wouldn't you if the maximum battery charge is 100% and you want to get the longest range out of it?

It's not that simple, and you typically shouldn't charge your Tesla's battery to 100%. Technically, you can still charge your battery to its maximum, but Tesla doesn't recommend it unless you're planning a long trip. In fact, it's by design that most EV manufacturers don't even bother to tell you how long it will take to charge the battery to 100%. It's also the same reason that most fast chargers slow down after your EV battery is at 80% (via National Geographic). Want to know the reason why? Just ask Elon Musk.