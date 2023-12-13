GM Is Getting Rid Of Apple CarPlay And Android Auto For Good: Here's Why

Earlier this year, General Motors announced the controversial decision to ditch Apple CarPlay and Google's Android Auto from its upcoming fleet of electric cars. The decision didn't sit well with a lot of folks. Even Volvo CEO Jim Rowan called out GM, noting that it wasn't the right approach. "You've got to figure out where you spend your engineering dollars and what benefit that brings to the customer or the shareholders."

GM Chief Tim Babbitt has now offered an explanation behind the contentious move, telling Motor Trend that it had more to do with the safety and reliability of Apple and Google's in-car solutions than trying to lock users into its own digital infotainment ecosystem. "According to Babbitt, CarPlay and Android Auto have stability issues that manifest themselves as bad connections, poor rendering, slow responses, and dropped connections," says the report.

Babbitt went on to explain that when CarPlay and Android Auto are not working as intended, the driver naturally turns their attention back to their smartphones, which is unsafe. There is definitely automobile research literature out there backing Babbitt's concerns. According to a paper published in the Journal of Radiation Research and Applied Sciences, a majority of drivers turn their attention to smartphones while driving in order to attend calls, sending messages, or even scrolling social media — all three of which have become the core utility for modern-age smartphones, but simultaneously pose safety hazards when the driver isn't able to react in time.