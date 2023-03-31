GM's CarPlay And Android Auto Decision Is Flirting With Dashboard Disaster

General Motors is planning to axe Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support from its upcoming electric vehicles, and it's difficult to see that as anything other than a dire mistake. The decision, confirmed today, will see GM's brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC push the automaker's own infotainment platform, with the argument that tighter integration with an EV's underlying systems makes for a more rewarding user experience. For anybody used to simply connecting their smartphone and seeing a familiar UI, though, it's going to come as an unwelcome shock.

It's the most dramatic step in the dashboard wars that we've seen so far, as car companies battle to balance driver expectations with their fears of ceding too much vehicle real estate to tech firms like Apple. Those fears weren't unfounded, either, with big tech vocal over the past decade about seeing the car as their next big area for expansion.

CarPlay and Android Auto's surge in popularity, though, undoubtedly came about because the state of native infotainment has traditionally been so terrible. Slow, sluggish touchscreens; confusing menus and dreary graphics; and a general lack of awareness of what smartphone-savvy drivers have been used to on their phones and tablets, all left vehicle owners eager for something new. If there's been a leap forward in the overall experience from behind the wheel, it owes a whole lot to smartphone makers indirectly lighting a fire under automotive engineers.