What Makes The Duramax 3.0 Diesel Engine So Good

The Duramax diesel engines have been a staple for Chevrolet and GMC trucks since the beginning of the 21st Century. It began with a 6.6L V8 that General Motors could place under the hood of its heaviest duty trucks, granting a mixture of power and fuel efficiency. After a number of years, GM aimed to make smaller Duramax diesel engines for its vehicles, which began with inline-four engines in displacements of 2.5L and 2.8L, though they discontinued these engines after seven years.

For the 2019 model year, GM introduced another Duramax that remains an option for Chevrolet and GM's signature trucks — the Silverado and Sierra, respectively — and other larger vehicles in their arsenals, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. Rather than mirror the 6.6L V8, this iteration of a Duramax engine takes its cue from the smaller model and employs an inline-six engine design.

This Duramax diesel engine features a bore of 3.3 inches, and a stroke of 3.54 inches, resulting in a slight tick up form the inline-four Duramax for 3.0L of displacement. This is the same amount of displacement you will find in diesel-powered engines from other companies like the Ford Power Stroke and Ram EcoDiesel. That said, the GM Duramax is able to outpace both when it comes to power and towing capacity. However, this wasn't always true about the Duramax. Even with it being available for just a few years, GM has already been making improvements to make this the diesel engine of choice for light trucks and SUVs.