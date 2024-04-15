EcoDiesel Engines: What Makes Them Special, And Are They Any Good?

If you are someone who was looking to purchase a full-size pickup truck, you may be slightly dismayed at some of the fuel efficiency numbers in the available options. For example, take the 2025 RAM 1500 pickup. If you were to get this truck, the company estimates that the four-wheel drive iteration of the Tradesman model would get 19 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. This comes with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine that uses regular unleaded gasoline for fuel. There are two other engines available for the RAM 1500, and the premium fueled High-Output 3.0L Hurricane I6 will get you just 15 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway in addition to its 540 hp.

Until 2023, RAM had another option for the 1500 that didn't use regular unleaded or premium gasoline. It used diesel, and this engine was the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6. Not only could this engine be found in the RAM 1500 along with larger Jeep vehicles like the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, it was able to improve those mileage numbers pretty decently, estimating 21 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. Diesel engines are somewhat of a tricky proposition in the United States, but if this particular engine could get better mileage than the gasoline-powered ones still available today, why would it get discontinued? Well, it has more to do with the future than the positives about the EcoDiesel engine.