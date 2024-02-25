Everything To Know About The 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Jeep Engine

It's no secret that the diesel engine has been the go-to option in a variety of vehicles for powerful torque, longevity, and reliability over the years. There are some great examples of the most reliable diesel engines ever built that solidify their usefulness in the automotive world.

With advantages like a greater power-to-weight ratio, enhanced fuel economy, and superior towing capacity compared to gasoline engines, diesel variants have made their way into several pickups, SUVs, and off-road vehicles. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is most recently found in the 2023 Ram 1500, the 2023 Jeep Gladiator, and the 2022 Jeep Wrangler, providing drivers with a compelling alternative.

In terms of capability, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel that comes equipped in the 2023 Ram 1500 produces 480-pound feet of torque, 260 horsepower, and 9,600 pounds of towing capacity. If you opt for the 2023 Jeep Gladiator with the same EcoDiesel engine, you'll get 442-pound feet of torque, and an enhanced range greater than 500 miles on the highway before refueling.

So, what makes this diesel engine a performer, and why might you want to avoid it?