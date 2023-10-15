The History Behind The Legendary Duramax Diesel

In the engine's more than two decades of history, Duramax engines have only ever come in three displacements in the United States: 6.6-liter for heavy duty trucks, a 2.8-liter, and more recently, a 3-liter for smaller trucks. That said, power should be more of a concern than variety. The engines may not have as storied a history as its competitors, as it was mostly made out of a necessity to replace the prior Detroit Diesel-branded engines that GM used.

As opposed to many different displacements and sweeping changes over the years, Duramax engines have gradually improved over time on the market. Nothing drastic, just incremental changes to make the engine better and produce lower emissions and more torque.

The current iteration of the Duramax produces 975 pound-feet of torque when paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. General Motors may not have added much in the way of displacement in 22 years, but an extra 455 pound-feet of torque over the very first Duramax speaks for itself. From the 2016 model year to the 2023 model year, Chevy briefly offered a 2.8-liter Duramax on the Chevy Colorado — offering 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The 3-liter Duramax is an inline-6 engine that debuted in 2019 for the 2020 model year, and generated 277 horsepower with 460 pound-feet of torque. The engine sets itself apart from the mainline Duramax in that it's also available on the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the Silverado. In previous years, diesel engines were not available. Subsequently, it's also an option on the GMC Sierra, Yukon, and Yukon XL, as well as the Cadillac Escalade.