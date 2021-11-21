Chevy fans can get the Duramax 3.0 engine again

Parts shortages are hitting virtually all automakers, forcing them to be unable to produce some vehicles or to produce some vehicles missing critical components. One of the products that Chevrolet was forced to stop offering during the shortage was its 3.0-liter in-line-six turbodiesel Duramax engine. That engine is found under the hood of both its Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500 trucks.

GM was forced to stop producing the engine in late August due to a supplier issue. There was some indication that production for the turbodiesel might not happen for all of the 2021 calendar year. However, after a production stoppage of only two weeks, the turbodiesel engine has reentered production at GM’s Flint Engine Plant in Michigan.

Full-size truck buyers can again order the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, as can anyone looking for a full-size SUV from GM running a diesel engine for better fuel economy. GM offers the turbodiesel engine under the hood of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. The engine is rated for 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. That’s certainly not a lot of horsepower, as is typical for diesel engines. It is down significantly on horsepower compared to the available gasoline engines in the same vehicle but offers lots of torque.

Torque is fantastic in trucks and SUVs if you plan to tow with them or if you just want the fuel economy that diesel engines typically bring. For example, a 2022 Silverado optioned with the diesel and a 10-speed automatic can achieve 23 MPG in the city, 31 MPG on the highway and 26 MPG combined. That’s fuel economy in a full-size truck is good as some small crossovers.

