Cummins 6.7 Vs. Cummins 5.9: Which Is The Better Diesel?

The Cummins diesel engine has long carved its name into industrial equipment, agricultural machines, and the heavy-duty truck market. Dodge trucks started using the Cummins 5.9-liter B-Series inline-six diesel lump in 1989. It has since undergone multiple iterations to improve the engine's low-end torque, fuel economy, and long-term durability. Cummins added improvements like common-rail direct injection, upgraded Bosch fuel pumps, new turbochargers, and a 24-valve valvetrain to the second and third-generation 5.9-liter B-Series.

Dodge Ram pickups from the later part of 2007 came with the all-new 6.7-liter Cummins diesel, a worthy predecessor to the aging 5.9-liter. Right off the bat, it came with more power and torque than the smaller-displacement 5.9-liter unit, but each motor has pros and cons. Answering which is better is like figuring out if the hen or egg came first. For starters, the newer Cummins 6.7-liter shares many of its components with the 5.9-liter, making the two engines nearly identical from an engineering perspective.