Here's What Made The Dodge Ram Daytona So Interesting

Long before Chrysler unglued Ram from the Dodge name, the latter produced some interesting Ram truck variants like the Warlock, the Little Red Express, and the Dodge Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, to name a few. However, none were quirkier than the Dodge Ram Daytona, a truck that pays homage to the race-winning, vintage Dodge Charger Daytonas of the late 60s. Introduced in 2005 with a regular or quad cab body and a six-foot and three-inch bed, the Dodge Ram Daytona is for "Ram customers seeking a performance-packaged pickup like no other," said Dodge in its press release.

Under the hood is a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 345 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque. The burly motor connects to a five-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel drivetrain and a 3.92:1 rear axle ratio. It could scoot like a muscle car, going from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, and the standard Borla exhaust ensures a barrel-chested sound with every stomp of the go pedal.

DodgeTalk/Ram Man

It's also practical despite its racing-inspired theme. The Dodge Ram Daytona leaves the factory with a standard tow package that unleashes 9,300 lbs. of towing and a 1,750-pound payload. It's typically a go-fast, heavy-duty pickup like the modern Ram 1500 TRX. However, the Hemi V8, towing numbers, and performance credentials are not what makes the Ram Daytona so unique.

[Featured image by Elise240SX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]