This Classic Dodge Pickup Was America's First 4WD Truck

At the end of World War 2, Willys–Overland Motors trademarked the name "Jeep" for its general purpose off-road vehicle that was developed for allied military forces. Willys-Overland Motors seemingly understood that the Jeep's versatility would be equally appreciated by civilians, such as farmers and construction workers. The backstory of the Jeep is pretty well ingrained in American lore, but another staple of today's automotive industry also had origins in World War 2.

It's the four-wheel drive pickup truck, pioneered by Dodge's "Power Wagon." Like the civilian Jeep, the Power Wagon was heavily based on its military counterpart, the three-quarter ton WC-series. When the Power Wagon in 1946, Dodge cleverly advertised the four-wheel drive machine as "the truck that needs no roads."

It's unclear where exactly the name "Power Wagon" originated — some speculate that it was lifted from a truck enthusiast magazine with the same title — but suffice to say, it wasn't because of a powerful engine. The Power Wagon's 230 cubic inch six-cylinder produced less than 100 horsepower in an (up to) 8,000 pound, fully-loaded truck. Torque output wasn't much better at a measly 185 pound-feet.

Fortunately, the rest of the truck's drivetrain was designed to take advantage of the limited engine output via torque multiplication from its ultra-low transmission and axle gearing. The Power Wagon's cargo bed was a generous eight feet, and could carry an impressive payload of up to 3,000 pounds. Meanwhile, its 34-inch tall knobby tires afforded over 10-inches of ground clearance.