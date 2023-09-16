The Most Reliable Ford Power Stroke Diesels Ever Made

For diesel engines, the Big Three American truck makers give you three options, Duramax for trucks from General Motors, Cummins engines in Ram trucks, and Power Stroke engines for Ford. Specifically, Power Strokes are fairly well regarded as being reliable and powerful engines, provided you're philosophically comfortable with driving a Ford.

Despite its prominent place within the pantheon of famous Ford powerplants, right next to the Coyote and Ford 5.0, and the fact that diesel-powered Fords have been around for several decades, the "Power Stroke" name itself only dates back to 1994, when it was offered as an optional powerplant for Ford F-250, F-350, Super Duty trucks, and E-Series Econoline vans. The rest, as the cliché says, is history.

Nearly 30 years of diesel history have not been for naught and Ford fans clearly have an affinity for the Power Stroke, even coming up with the rhyme "Hear the whistle, see the smoke, you just got passed by a Power Stroke." But out of the engine line's fairly short history, which big smoke-spewing diesel reigns supreme?