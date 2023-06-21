2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty First Drive: This Truck Is Smarter Than You

I'm one of those people who snarks, "You don't need a truck," at nearly everyone who drives a truck, and I strutted into Ford's Michigan Proving Grounds with the expectation that my viewpoint wouldn't really change. Ford cut me off at the knees by immediately explaining all the ways that the 2023 F-Series Super Duty is actually necessary, purpose-built with tools that solve actual problems for a variety of customer segments, and then demonstrating those capabilities in ways that made sense. I'll never need to haul 40,000 pounds of livestock feed or whatever, but I inherently understand how it's relevant to life as an American, and I appreciate how difficult a job it is.

Take me to a closed, technical off-road course and tell me to take my pick of any super-capable truck in a lineup to tackle the bumps, ruts, and rocks? Hell, I'll keep my big mouth shut about the real-world usefulness of these vehicles, and I'll probably even wear a new sports bra for the occasion. If I come away with some cracks in the foundation of my worldview, well, that's a fantastic off-road course and some time well spent in the driver's seat of a good truck.