2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Is The First 5G Pickup Truck

The first 5G pickup truck has arrived in the form of the 2023 Ford F-series Super Duty, and it's quite the mobile power plant. Ford's F-series pickup trucks have been synonymous with utility and productivity. This ethos carried onto its electric vehicle variants, as well, with the F-150 Lightning even being capable of powering an entire house if the need arises. Given how often EVs get cutting-edge tech treatment, does that mean internal combustion engine trucks are simply too dated to keep up? Well, it seems like the latest F-Series Super Duty lineup — which mostly runs on ICEs – aims to be an exception to that by offering more than just 5G connectivity.

Ford Motor Company

In a press release, Ford announced the 2023 F-Series Super Duty as a pickup truck that's made "to get things done." For starters, its engine choices all comprise beefy eight-cylinders ranging from a standard 6.8-liter V8, a more powerful 7.3-liter V8, to even a torque-happy 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8. All that power doesn't just go to running the truck itself though, as the pickup can power an entire job site, including equipment such as utility cranes and plows, according to the automaker. Such machinery can be controlled from within the truck itself by using customizable digital buttons via the interior display. Speaking of interiors, yes, there's even more updated tech inside this gas-powered ole' reliable.