3 Smart Ways The Ford F-150 Lightning Tames EV Range Anxiety

Ford's F-150 Lightning may be rated to tow up to 10,000 pounds, but the weight of range anxiety on drivers is even more of a challenge as the all-electric truck finally nears dealerships. After all, just about every EV owner knows what it's like to stare at the range estimate on the dashboard, and wonder if there'll be enough charge to make it to their destination.

The challenge is arguably even greater when you take into account activities like towing: an ability most truck owners take for granted. It's yet another set of difficult-to-predict variables heaped on top of the overall calculation for range, and the stakes are no less serious. After all, nobody wants to be stranded at the side of the road with a flat battery and an unmovable load hanging off the back of your pickup.

Ford has already confirmed the EPA range figures for the F-150 Lightning, with the electric truck rated for up to 320 miles of driving depending on exact trim and battery size. The EPA tests, however, don't take into account the impact of towing a load behind an EV. Instead, Ford is using some clever hardware and software — as well as the collective wisdom of the crowd — to try to make things more transparent for F-150 Lightning drivers.