Everything To Know About Chevrolet's 6.6L Duramax Diesel Engine

Diesel engines are synonymous with pulling power, and the Chevrolet 6.6-liter Duramax Diesel isn't an exception. Whether you're hauling large equipment, cattle, or a sizeable 5th wheel, diesel is the go-to for enhanced torque. So, what makes Chevrolet's Duramax unique, and why might you consider this option for your heavy-duty truck?

The Duramax was born out of necessity as Chevrolet struggled against its competitors at the start of the twenty-first century. The history behind the legendary Duramax diesel began when Chevrolet sought a partnership with Isuzu, who has been known for their diesel engine designs for decades. The first Duramax diesel was available in 2001, along with the automaker's HD diesel models.

While there have been regular updates to the Duramax's design, materials, and capabilities, the last seven years have seen the most remarkable changes. Specifically, in terms of total torque, Duramax is now comparable in specifications to some of its traditionally stronger competition.