10 Modern SUVs That Are Better Off Road Than You Might Think
Half a century ago, the term sport utility vehicle didn't really exist in most people's vernacular. The automotive industry's idea of an off-road vehicle did resemble what we know today as an SUV, but they were primarily designed to go off-road and not do much else. Sure, they were larger, more capable, and more spacious inside, but the moment you drove them on some actual tarmac, all of their talents completely dissolved. Over time, the concept of a soft roader slowly started to grab the attention of automakers, eventually leading to the SUV's absolute dominance.
There isn't a single automaker left that doesn't offer some type of SUV, of all sizes and shapes. Some automakers even have far too many SUVs in their lineup, making the choice for most consumers a bit more difficult than it needs to be. With so many soft roaders and crossovers dominating streets everywhere, many wonder: are there any modern SUVs left that can genuinely display some talent when the tarmac stops?
Thankfully, there are still a few, and they're better off-road than you might expect.
Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
To the dismay of many a car enthusiast, Toyota completely axed the full-size Land Cruiser after MY2021. While there is a new Land Cruiser that's built on the same platform, it's not quite the same 300 Series Cruiser that Japan and the Middle East get to enjoy. For those who want the closest thing to the full-size Land Cruiser without spending Lexus money, the Sequoia is here to save the day. The latest Sequoia arrived for MY2023 to replace the archaic second generation.
Under the rugged bodywork, the Sequoia shares the same GA-F architecture as the Tundra, and thus the 250 Series Land Cruiser. For all intents and purposes, the Sequoia is an SUV version of the current Tundra, as was the case previously. Thanks to the new architecture, however, the Sequoia is thoroughly modern, and it replaces the gas-guzzling V8 with a hybrid turbo V6 putting out 437 horsepower.
In TRD Pro guise, the Sequoia is ready for just about anything. As well as standard all-terrain tires and an increased ride height, there's also an underbody skid plate, as well as FOX shocks. 4WD, as well as both a locking and an electronic limited slip differential are also standard. Plus, you get a massive TOYOTA script on the front grille, and camouflage upholstery on the seats. What's not to love?
Land Rover Defender
After the original Land Rover Defender bowed out in 2015, it left behind an off-roading legacy to remember, and one that's still going strong even today. People were skeptical about the Defender's replacement, and the diehard Defender enthusiasts were upset that it wasn't just more of the same old-school SUV. Putting the rose-tinted glasses away makes it clear that the current Defender sharing only the name with its predecessor actually works in its favor.
It uses a version of the Discovery's architecture, but it's still firmly aimed at off-roading enthusiasts, and those who enjoy a good dose of retro styling. Land Rover doesn't mess around when it comes to off-road capability on most of its vehicles, and that shows a lot in the Defender. You get your standard 4WD and an optional electronic differential, and air suspension allowing it to ford water up to three feet deep. Land Rover's staple Terrain Response system is also present here.
Combined with the excellent ground clearance and the optional off-road tires, the Defender is fairly unstoppable on the rough stuff, while also being surprisingly well-mannered when you rejoin the tarmac. Plus, there's a variety of powertrains to choose from, as well as three different body styles including, an enormous 130 station wagon as well as the cutesy two-door 90.
Ford Bronco Sport
After decades of teasing, changing plans and putting new plans ahead, Ford finally revived the Bronco in 2020. There's no other way to say it: Ford did it well. A body-on-frame, boxy SUV with retro styling and true off-road capabilities squarely aimed at the Jeep Wrangler. Part of Ford's plan with the new Bronco is to spin off the nameplate into its own separate family of models, which currently includes the Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport.
Despite the family resemblance, the Bronco Sport is not a body-on-frame vehicle. While the Bronco uses a version of the T6 platform that underpins the Ranger, the Bronco Sport is based on the C2 platform, shared with the Escape, and the Lincoln Nautilus. Technically, this makes it a crossover, but Ford made sure that the Bronco name wasn't tarnished. The Bronco Sport offers 4WD, a lockable clutch pack, a rear diff with torque vectoring, and a multitude of off-road drive modes (G.O.A.T modes in this case).
This means, despite being a small crossover, it can reach places that most of the competitors, including its own siblings would fear to tread. Equip the EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder, and you'll have plenty of power.
Range Rover
While the choice of luxury SUVs stretches further than the eye can see today, only one of them can take credit for inventing the category. The Range Rover has been with us since 1970, but from then to today, it has only gone through five generations. While the first generation was fairly rudimentary by modern standards, it was the first to bring modern, civilized appointments and road manners to the off-road SUV, crafting a new niche in the process.
Eventually, the Range Rover became synonymous with extravagance, the jet set, and one of the only true do-it-all vehicles of the modern era. The latest fifth-generation car, unveiled in late 2021, keeps the main cornerstones of the Range Rover firmly in place, but improves on them significantly. No feature is too extravagant, no power output is too excessive, and no trim or piece of material is too expensive.
What a lot of people, and certainly a lot of Range Rover owners don't realize, is that this big luxury barge is ready to go way off-road. While the most amount of off-road Range Rovers see is the cobblestone valet drop-off point at a hotel, every Range Rover, including the latest one, has the necessary hardware to take you to a five-star hotel at the end of a cliff, if needed.
Lexus GX
Similarly to the previous generation Sequoia, the second generation Lexus GX was around for far too long, and it was also the only way North America could have a taste of the global Land Cruiser Prado. Now, finally, the third generation GX is upon us, and it shows that Lexus is making its proper grand entrance into the off-roader market, enhancing the GX's appeal in all the right places. While Lexus is all about sensual, modern lines on just about all of its vehicles, the new GX is as staunch as it gets.
The new Overtrail trim level is properly ready for off-roading, with a skid plate and big, chunky all-terrain tires. Underneath, it's based on the same architecture that underpins the new Tacoma, the 4Runner, and the 250 Series Land Cruiser, which means it's still an old-fashioned body-on-frame SUV, despite gaining new technology and even more features. Equip one of the more focused trim levels, and you get a system that can disconnect the roll bars for maximum wheel travel, no matter how steep or tough the going gets.
With the world of luxury off-roaders dominated by the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender, it's refreshing to see a serious new competitor.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Even though it hasn't been around for quite as long as some others, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has become one of the most well-known luxury SUVs. After decades of offering consumers an SUV based on the remnants of an ancient Mercedes platform, because that is something that Chrysler is quite good at doing, the current Grand Cherokee arrived for MY2021, and it changed basically everything. Though the styling is still very familiar, everything underneath the skin has completely changed.
Gone are the Mercedes ML-Class-derived underpinnings, and in their place came a reworked version of Alfa Romeo's RWD Giorgio platform. Initially, the powertrain lineup was also pretty familiar, with the Pentastar V6 and 5.7 HEMI being the sole options. The Pentastar V6 eventually became the only option, along with the 4xe plug-in hybrid, for the first time in the model's history.
If there's one thing Jeep's good at doing, it's making sure that off-road features and hardware don't get left behind, and that's certainly the case with the current Grand Cherokee. There are three different four-wheel drive systems on offer, along with air suspension and an electronic rear differential. It's also plenty spacious on the inside, so that the whole family can come along on the trails. They'd be quite comfortable, as well, thanks to all the features and technology.
Ford Bronco
After decades of promises, changing plans, and a legion of fans begging for a revival, Ford finally gave us an all-new Bronco back in 2020. While Chevy missed the mark with the revived Blazer, opting to make it the Camaro of SUVs rather than a proper off-roader, Ford did its homework and took all the right steps with the other horse in their lineup. A proper off-road SUV with dollops of charismatic retro styling, it's definitely nightmare fuel for the Jeep Wrangler.
The Ford Bronco is a proper off-roader through and through, especially when you equip the Sasquatch package. Despite the humorous name, the Sasquatch package is no laughing matter, as it brings along beadlock wheels shrouded in all-terrain tires, front skid plates, front and rear recovery hooks, and of course, the requisite locking differentials both on the front and the rear axle.
If the off-roading you plan to do doesn't require a lot of speed, the Bronco's doors can be removed and its windshield can be folded away. If your off-roading requires higher speeds, the Bronco Raptor is even more capable and a lot faster. Importantly, on-road performance doesn't suffer all that much.
Lexus LX
The 300 Land Cruiser may not be available to Americans, but Toyota didn't strip the continent of every member of the Land Cruiser bloodline. Serving as a stand-in is the Lexus branded version, the latest LX600. Despite the differences in exterior styling and interior appointments, the two share a lot in common, and in this case, that's a good thing. While the old LX wasn't the prettiest of sights, the newest one is much more modern and definitely has a lot of road presence.
Lexus also did away with the aging, inefficient 5.7-liter V8, though the 3.5-liter V6 that replaces it can still dance the dance, while also allowing you to go further between fuel stops. With 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, it's nothing to scoff at. For those who prefer to be chauffeured in their 5,600-pound carriage, the LX is now available with rear captain's chairs, as well as more luxury features than you can shake a stick at.
You know you have a serious off-roader when one of the screens in the interior is specifically to monitor vehicle status. Hydraulic suspension, excellent ground clearance and stellar approach and departure angles make the new LX a go-anywhere, do-anything machine.
Suzuki Jimny
Time for some forbidden fruit. Suzuki withdrew from the North American market a long time ago, and certainly before it started offering one of the best vehicles in its lineup, or at least the best version of it. The current Jimny has been around since 2018, and it has also won a lot of car enthusiasts' affection as well as the whole world's attention. The reason for that is actually quite simple: it's a tiny, cheap, but surprisingly capable small off-road SUV.
Suzuki is preparing both hybrid and electric versions of the Jimny, while Australia and some Asian markets now get a four-door version for more practicality. Otherwise, there's no fancy turbo I4 or hybrid powertrain in the Jimny, just a basic naturally aspirated four-cylinder with about 100 horsepower, which reaches the four wheels through either a five-speed manual, or a four-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to part-time 4WD and very good ground clearance, the Jimny can go much further off-road than most vehicles of its size would ever dare to.
It manages to do all that while being adorable, and aftermarket companies will even turn it into a G-Wagen, or a Renault 5 at your request.
Land Rover Discovery
While it's not necessarily a bad thing, the latest Land Rover Defender is indeed based on the Discovery, at least partially. For those who want most of the capability in a package that's just as luxurious and is totally cavernous in terms of space, even if most people have forgotten about it in favor of the Defenders and Range Rovers, the Discovery is still a very compelling option.
For one, it's absolutely massive, both on the outside and on the inside, which means there's tons of space for both people and things. It offers up nearly the same levels of luxury as the Range Rover. Altogether, it's a more focused family vehicle, and one that can take the whole family on an adventure somewhere in the unexplored woods. Terrain Response comes as standard, and the Discovery also offers electronic air suspension, and a low-speed transfer case for good. Plus, it can tow up to 8,200 pounds.
While the introduction of the three-row Range Rover does somewhat render the Discovery obsolete, there's one important distinction between the two: the Discovery is much cheaper. One could call it a bargain, especially on the used market.