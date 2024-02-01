2024 Lexus GX First Drive: Intentionally Old-School

A Saguaro cactus takes seventy-five years to grow its first arm. It takes years more — sometimes decades — before this first arm is joined by more; some of the oldest cacti dotting the Sonoran Desert have forty or more limbs, evidence of lifespans stretching hundreds of years. As I stood in the arid air of Tucson, Saguaros speckled every few feet all the way to the horizon in every direction, it was impossible to not be overcome with the weight of eternity. The passing of centuries provided me this vista and this moment. It's hard to speak for the Saguaros, but it seemed worth the wait to me.

This contemplation of timelessness got me in the appropriate mood for the new Lexus GX. On an automotive timescale, the outgoing GX has lived a Saguaro's lifespan; the second generation was introduced to American buyers at roughly the same time Barack Obama campaigned for his first term as president. Second-generation GX's are now tackling Moab with their fourth owners while the same exact SUVs sit, zero miles on the odometers, in Lexus showrooms.

Victoria Scott/SlashGear

Beholding the first new Lexus GX in fifteen years, therefore, feels like watching a succulent in Sonora sprout its first arm. But would the third-generation GX impress like the ancients of Arizona, or had the evolution of luxury SUVs finally surpassed its glacial pace? I hopped in a 2024 GX and headed into the forests of Saguaro to find out.