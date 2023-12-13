2024 Lexus GX Pricing Revealed: Here's How Much Each Trim Level Costs

It's been several months since Lexus officially took the covers off the latest iteration of its popular mid-size SUV: the 2024 Lexus GX. While we already had a good idea of how this completely revamped 2024 edition of the vehicle looked, Lexus remained tight-lipped about the availability and pricing details of the car. That was until today; Lexus confirmed that the latest edition of the Lexus GX would be available to American consumers in the first half of 2024. More importantly, we now have the complete pricing breakdown for all variants of this luxurious off-roader.

With a price of $64,250 for the base variant (the GX 550 Premium), the 2024 Lexus GX might seem pricier than the existing, second-generation GX 460, which starts at $60,225. However, you get a lot more features and creature comforts on the newer model, making the price hike seem somewhat justified. Positioned above these variants are the Premium+ and Overtrail variants, which cost a tad under $70K ($69,250). Then there are the Luxury and Overtrail+ variants that are similarly priced at $77,250. Finally, with a price tag of $81,250, the most expensive trim for the 2024 Lexus GX is the Luxury+ variant.

Lexus has also made changes to the engine options on the 2024 Lexus GX. In place of the old V8 and six-speed automatic, the 2024 Lexus GX gets a new twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The new engine makes more power and torque figures than the older model. The company will also offer a hybrid version of the vehicle a few months down the line.