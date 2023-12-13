2024 Lexus GX Pricing Revealed: Here's How Much Each Trim Level Costs
It's been several months since Lexus officially took the covers off the latest iteration of its popular mid-size SUV: the 2024 Lexus GX. While we already had a good idea of how this completely revamped 2024 edition of the vehicle looked, Lexus remained tight-lipped about the availability and pricing details of the car. That was until today; Lexus confirmed that the latest edition of the Lexus GX would be available to American consumers in the first half of 2024. More importantly, we now have the complete pricing breakdown for all variants of this luxurious off-roader.
With a price of $64,250 for the base variant (the GX 550 Premium), the 2024 Lexus GX might seem pricier than the existing, second-generation GX 460, which starts at $60,225. However, you get a lot more features and creature comforts on the newer model, making the price hike seem somewhat justified. Positioned above these variants are the Premium+ and Overtrail variants, which cost a tad under $70K ($69,250). Then there are the Luxury and Overtrail+ variants that are similarly priced at $77,250. Finally, with a price tag of $81,250, the most expensive trim for the 2024 Lexus GX is the Luxury+ variant.
Lexus has also made changes to the engine options on the 2024 Lexus GX. In place of the old V8 and six-speed automatic, the 2024 Lexus GX gets a new twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The new engine makes more power and torque figures than the older model. The company will also offer a hybrid version of the vehicle a few months down the line.
Lexus GX: A two-decade-old story
Ever since the first-generation Lexus GX made its debut in 2002, the Lexus GX series has only been through a single major upgrade in 2015. It resulted in the variant currently on sale in the U.S., and even that variant is now eight years old. In addition to the internal changes, the 2024 Lexus GX is a markedly different-looking vehicle compared to its predecessors. While retaining the classic Lexus GX silhouette, the 2024 Lexus GX looks much more contemporary thanks to its squared-off, boxy look and fresher design palette.
The 2024 GX is also bigger than its predecessor, offering more space for passengers and cargo. Inside, you'll find all the latest Toyota/Lexus technology, including the intuitive Lexus Interface infotainment system. Despite updates, this is a major leap from the previous GX, which felt its age after being in the market for nearly a decade.
If you are a prospective 2024 Lexus GX buyer, there are a couple of things you should know about the different variants of the vehicle. To begin with, it should be noted that only the Premium and Luxury variants of the vehicle come with standard third-row seats. The Overtrail variants, on the other hand, are offered only in a two-row configuration with a passenger capacity of five individuals.
While we will reserve our final take on the 2024 Lexus GX after we review it, but there is no denying that the vehicle makes for an interesting option for anyone looking for a capable mid-sized SUV in 2024.