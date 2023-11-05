2024 Lexus TX 350 Review: Three-Row SUV Gets Right What RX-L Got Wrong

With every new car launch accompanied by a breathless gush of hyperbole about reinventing the segment, it's unusual to find an automaker willing to learn from its previous missteps. Count the 2024 Lexus TX among those rare examples, then — a second attempt at a three-row SUV after the company discovered its first try fell short in one very important way.

You'd think it was obvious, but third row space is key if you're trying to coax American families into your big SUV. It's a booming segment, but badge and gadgetry alone aren't sufficient to overcome the discomfort of knees colliding with seatbacks. That proved to be a painful realization for Lexus with the now-discontinued RX-L.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

So, the TX turns to a unibody chassis shared with Toyota's Grand Highlander and builds atop it the largest body of the current Lexus range. Like the Grand Highlander, the TX will only be offered in North America, but don't fool yourself that such focus will make Lexus' task here any easier.