2024 Lexus TX First Drive: The Answer To Three-Row SUV Prayers

The base model TX 350 gets a typical three-row seating arrangement, with both the middle and rear rows offering benches that allow for seating of up to seven. (The TX500h and 550h+ solely offer captain's chairs in the center row, which reduces seating to six total occupants; the TX 350 can be optioned with captain's chairs as well.) The second row has a one-touch button to fold the seat forward and slide it for easier ingress to the rear row, and even with a 6'1", all-leg body like I have, it was relatively easy to clamber in and out of the third row.

The third row is on the larger side for a midsize SUV, but it's still best suited for people significantly shorter than me. Maximum legroom for the rear row is 33.5 inches—and with the second-row slid forward, it feels downright spacious in the backmost seats—but with the seats in front realistically slid back to accommodate a person sitting in them, my knees were firmly planted in the leather of the second-row.

I did, at least, have plenty of headroom all the way in the back (37.2 inches) and even when my companion driver was really hustling the TX around Austin hill-country roads, the ride in the rear was comfortable enough that carsickness was solidly off the table. It is certainly a massive improvement over the RX L, and puts Lexus in strong contention with the rest of the midsize SUV market, and that's the benchmark to keep in mind here.