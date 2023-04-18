2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE First Drive: Life Is A (Hybrid) Highway

Modern American society is built around the automobile. Our many cities, dotted around four million square miles of land, are often connected solely by highways. Our homes' biggest rooms are frequently garages, built to protect our cars. Our main status symbols are the cars that we park in those garages. It is no surprise, then, that the Great American Road Trip has ascended from a simple A-to-B excursion and become a secular pilgrimage.

Victoria Scott/Slashgear

But the very nature of our auto-centered culture is why the Road Trip is mythology, for the most part. We must drive to get places. Most "road trips" are composed of blurred mile markers and exit signs as we bomb down interstates from one major city to another. We eschew the spiritual for the utilitarian—the destination becomes the only goal. Only in the margins of these long stints, seeking a break from monotony, do we experience the road trip as God, nature, and automakers intended.

I spent a day road-tripping in the refreshed 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE, and it shines in those margins.