Here's Why The Toyota FJ Cruiser Became A Collectible Cult Classic

Looking at today's more mass-market focused lineup, the FJ Cruiser (not to be confused with the Toyota FJ Land Cruiser) looks like an alien. It's huge, quirky, and simultaneously retro and contemporary. There aren't really any other Toyotas to compare it to aesthetically. Toyota only made the car for a single generation for American markets from 2007-2014. According to a press release, the automaker managed to sell more than 200,000 of the boxy roader before it was discontinued with a final special edition.

The FJ stands out; not for what is, but for what it isn't. Similarly to the Jeep Wrangler, the FJ eschewed conventional style norms of more popular crossover SUVs in favor of practicality and functionality. A Toyota Highlander doesn't have the same huge bug-eyed headlights like an FJ, but it can scream across the desert without a care in the world like it. Although slightly more rounded than its American Jeep competitor, the FJ also went the cardboard box styling route.

It was only ever offered with one engine — a 4-liter V6 — and the standard equipment list looks absolutely spartan today. For bells and whistles in 2014, it had a backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity, and that's about it. It came with water resistant cloth seats and interior map lamps. Four-wheel drive was even an optional extra.

As far as specifications are concerned, the FJ Cruiser didn't change very much throughout the years, only experiencing a modest horsepower bump to 259 horsepower. You also only got 18 combined miles per gallon.