8 Of Our Favorite Features In The New Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid SUV
Just three years after the previous generation was discontinued in North America, Toyota has announced that the Land Cruiser will be coming back for the 2024 model year. The nameplate stretches back to the '50s and each generation has its own fans, but the latest generation is squarely aimed at bringing the SUV back to its roots. That's evident not only in the thorough redesign Toyota has subjected it to but also in the suite of new features debuting on the latest car.
These features help keep the Land Cruiser competitive against an ever-evolving field of SUV competitors, many of which have also seen blank-slate redesigns in the past few years. The previous generation of the SUV was getting long in the tooth even before it was retired, but the latest iteration should keep the line fresh for the foreseeable future. Here's a quick roundup of the best new features available on Toyota's iconic SUV.
2.4L hybrid powertrain
The biggest change brought to the latest generation of the Land Cruiser is that it's now only available as a hybrid, at least in North America. Certain other markets – including the U.K. and Europe — get the option of a 2.8L turbo diesel, but the sole option for the U.S. is a 2.4L gas-powered four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for assistance. The single motor is integrated into the transmission and generates 48 horsepower. That brings the car's total output up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Power output remains the same across all trims.
So far, Toyota hasn't released any details on the efficiency of the powertrain, and since it's been developed specifically for the Land Cruiser, there are no existing production models to base guesstimates on. Toyota says those figures will be released closer to production. Given the brand's recent focus on its Beyond Zero" emissions reduction strategy, expect mpg figures higher than the 2021 Land Cruiser's 13 mpg city and 17 mpg highway, although how much higher remains to be seen.
Retro-inspired design
Alongside its new powertrain, Toyota has also subjected the latest model to a design overhaul that's inspired by Land Cruisers of decades past. The new look was designed by CALTY Design Research, a U.S.-based Toyota design studio, with the brand's global teams adding their own input to ensure the car would work for all markets.
The car is boxier than the outgoing 200 Series, with shorter overhangs and a white roof as a tribute to the 40 Series. Toyota's SUV joins an increasing field of rivals capitalizing on the trend for retro-modern styling, with the Land Rover Defender adopting a similar approach and the upcoming International Scout also likely to draw on enthusiasts' nostalgia for the original.
There are a few key design differences between trims, with one of the main differences being that the base trim gets round headlights, while higher trims get rectangular headlights that Toyota says are inspired by the FJ62. Extras like fog lights and mud flaps are also standard with top-spec variants of the car.
A choice of three trims
There are only three trims available for the American market at launch, with the base-spec trim being the Land Cruiser 1958. The mid-spec trim loses the 1958 moniker, becoming simply the Land Cruiser, while a limited-run First Edition trim tops out the range. Apart from the usual raft of extras -– a higher quality speaker system, heated and ventilated power seats -– there are a few items on the spec list that stand out as definitely worthwhile on higher trims.
The front stabilizer bar disconnect allows for additional wheel travel on rougher trails, but it's only available on the Land Cruiser trim and above. Likewise, for anyone looking to put their new SUV through its paces, the rock rails and front skid plate included in the First Edition should be well worth the investment. While certain off-road features can be added as optional extras on base-spec cars, Multi-Terrain Select, with its dedicated modes for dirt, sand, and mud, is only available in the top two launch trims.
Improved all-terrain capability
While the priciest part of the new Land Cruiser range is undoubtedly the place to look for buyers wanting to get the ultimate off-roader, even the base-spec SUV is comprehensively equipped. The Land Cruiser has built its reputation on being able to traverse even the toughest, most remote terrain, and Toyota says it has extensively tested the new generation to ensure that it's just as capable as its predecessors.
Standard ground clearance is improved to 8.7 inches, and the 1958 trim boasts approach and departure angles of 30 and 22 degrees respectively. Land Cruiser and First Edition trims boast a further improved approach angle of 31 degrees, and a breakover angle of 25 degrees remains unchanged across all trims. Every 2024 model comes standard with full-time four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case, plus a center-locking differential. A new suspension system has also been developed for the latest generation, with double-wishbone suspension at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear of the car.
Competitive safety tech
While there will likely be plenty of Land Cruiser buyers that put their SUV's off-road chops to full use, it's safe to assume that the majority of buyers will rarely, if ever, need to leave the asphalt. The latest iteration of the veteran SUV includes plenty of upgrades to help make those daily drives easier, including the brand's latest safety features suite, dubbed Safety Sense 3.0. All the industry standard features are present and correct — an advanced collision warning system, lane departure alert, and adjustable cruise control.
However, a number of new features are also added as standard. Road Sign Assist is a fresh addition to the Toyota suite and can intelligently read road signs and relay the information to the driver via the main display. There's also a new medical emergency detection system that monitors the driver for signs of either inattentiveness or incapacitation. If the driver doesn't respond to the car's detection alerts, the system can automatically bring the car to a controlled stop.
New connectivity options
Also key to improving the everyday driving experience are the upgraded connectivity options on offer for the 2024 model year. An 8.0-inch infotainment screen is available with the 1958 trim, while higher trims get an upgraded 12.3-inch screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available across all variants. Buyers of the Land Cruiser or First Edition trims also get the ability to turn the car into a Wi-Fi hotspot, with support for up to five devices. Charging options include a Qi wireless charging pad and USB-C charging ports in both the front and rear rows.
Those willing to pay for an additional subscription can also take advantage of the new Smart Key, which allows drivers to gain access to the vehicle with their smartphone rather than a physical key. Digital keys can be transferred between users, so owners can let someone borrow their car temporarily while remaining able to revoke access at any time.
A wide range of official accessories
In addition to the standard equipment available in the Land Cruiser range, Toyota also offers a large range of additional accessories that can be purchased from the factory. Alongside its line of Genuine Accessories, Toyota also offers Associated Accessory Products, with over 100 accessories currently on offer, and that number is set to expand over time. That makes it easier than ever to kit the new model out as an overlander, cargo hauler, or even a rescue vehicle.
Toyota says buyers will be able to add the cost of accessories directly into their monthly payments for the car rather than financing them separately or paying for them upfront. However, details on the size of those payments remain limited for now. While pricing for the 1958 trim will "start in the mid-$50,000 range," no further details have been given so far on what buyers can expect to pay for the Land Cruiser or First Edition trims.
Comprehensive warranty package
Toyota's reputation for bulletproof reliability should already reassure most Land Cruiser buyers, but for extra backup, a warranty package is also offered that's competitive with what else is on offer in the segment. A standard three-year or 36,000-mile warranty covers all parts and labor, while the powertrain is covered for five years or 60,000 miles. Some buyers might be unnerved by the inclusion of a hybrid system in the new generation of the car, but Toyota's ten-year or 150,000-mile warranty should put minds at ease.
In addition to the warranty package, the first two years or 25,000 miles of servicing are complimentary, alongside a two-year, unlimited mileage breakdown assistance package. Again, it's worth noting that there's no reason to think the new Land Cruiser will be any less reliable than previous generations, even with the additional tech and new powertrain technology. In fact, Toyota's current lineup is considered to be so reliable that it's a key reason why the brand's cars are consistently some of the best performing on the market when it comes to resale value.
With the latest Land Cruiser looking better than ever, it's safe to assume that buyers of the 2024 model can look forward to equally segment-leading resale values when it's time to upgrade.