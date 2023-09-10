8 Of Our Favorite Features In The New Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid SUV

Just three years after the previous generation was discontinued in North America, Toyota has announced that the Land Cruiser will be coming back for the 2024 model year. The nameplate stretches back to the '50s and each generation has its own fans, but the latest generation is squarely aimed at bringing the SUV back to its roots. That's evident not only in the thorough redesign Toyota has subjected it to but also in the suite of new features debuting on the latest car.

These features help keep the Land Cruiser competitive against an ever-evolving field of SUV competitors, many of which have also seen blank-slate redesigns in the past few years. The previous generation of the SUV was getting long in the tooth even before it was retired, but the latest iteration should keep the line fresh for the foreseeable future. Here's a quick roundup of the best new features available on Toyota's iconic SUV.