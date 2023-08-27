10 Toyota Models With Outstanding Resale Value

After the used car market saw record price highs in 2022, things have, thankfully, started to calm down a little. The supply squeeze caused by the global semiconductor shortage is easing, and the effects of the pandemic stimulus cash are subsiding. However, things are far from rosy for many new car buyers — as millions are affected by a rise in living costs, extracting the most value from a new car purchase has become more important than ever. Toyota was recently named as the best overall brand for strong resale value, with many of its bestselling models outperforming the market average by a significant margin.

We've compiled data from the resale and research platform iSeeCars to draw up a list of Toyota's top best-performing models, measured in terms of their retained value after five years of ownership. It's worth noting that many car-specific factors can have a significant impact on resale value, with everything from mileage and condition to car color affecting the end value. However, these Toyotas are among the safest bets on the market.