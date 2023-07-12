2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual Review: Imperfect But Appealing

Despite what the sports car industry might tell you, the metric of success isn't horsepower, or speed, or even acceleration, but how you feel. Little illustrates that fact better than the perennial appeal of the manual transmission, and few cars in recent memory have been met with so many demands for a stick shift option as the Toyota GR Supra. For 2023, the automaker relented.

These days, you don't pick a manual for outright performance. Long gone is the time when lazy, slow-shifting automatic transmissions meant a straight-line penalty in return for their convenience. If zero to 60 mph is your metric for success, reality is that the Supra 3.0 with the 8-speed auto will run it in a quoted 3.9 seconds, while even the fastest human hand on the stick will take 4.2 seconds.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Three-tenths of a second is barely anything, but it's also a reminder that the joys of rowing your own gearbox are far more esoteric. After all, whether it takes you 3.9 seconds or 4.2 seconds, on most roads you'll struggle to hit 60 mph without breaking the law in the process. Highways are hardly the ideal test ground for repeated speed trials.

It's a fact of life that, though ridiculous performance is now within affordable reach of a huge cohort of drivers, the opportunities to (safely, legally) revel in straight line speed are fairly limited. A stick shift gives you the opportunity to at least be more involved in the process toward whatever that speed limit might be, rather than simply burying your right foot and holding on for dear life.