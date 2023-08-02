The 2024 Land Cruiser's Headlight Choice Is Toyota's Most Controversial Decision Yet

Unless they're really wacky, you typically don't think a lot about car headlights. There usually isn't a ton of choice between what type of headlights you get on a car, even between different trim levels. The headlights on a just over $30,000 base model Jeep Wrangler Sport aren't going to be a lot different than the lights on the nearly $90,000 Wrangler Rubicon 392. However, Toyota is changing that up with the new 2024 Land Cruiser.

Depending on what trim level you choose, you can get either rectangular headlamps that wouldn't be out of place in any modern SUV lineup, or circular lamps that mimic the shape of halogen lights from Land Cruisers of decades past, according to a Toyota press release.

Both options are bright LEDs, but the circular option is decidedly more retro, which is why it's offered on the "Land Cruiser 1958" trim — commemorating the year the Land Cruiser first rolled off the assembly line and into the hearts of off-road fans in the United States. In official Toyota parlance, the lights are referred to as "heritage" options. In addition to the retro-inspired 1958 edition, the round lights will also make an appearance on the Land Cruiser "First Edition," a trim that's limited to 5,000 units.