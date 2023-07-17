The New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Looks Incredible

The current Hyundai Santa Fe was not a bad-looking vehicle by any means, but it was ever so slightly unremarkable in the sea of other family SUVs. Now, Hyundai has announced that it has entirely overhauled the Santa Fe for its upcoming generation. Instead of following the trend of most other automakers by making an inoffensive streamlined crossover that most people won't look twice at, Hyundai has thought outside of the box. Or rather, it's made the box much bigger with the Santa Fe's new angular outline.

The upcoming Santa Fe looks more like a Ford Expedition or a Land Rover Defender than anything else and signals Hyundai's move into a more outdoorsy lifestyle vehicle than your traditional family crossover or SUV that would never set even a single wheel off the pavement.

SangYup Lee, the Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai's Global Design Center, says of the new Santa Fe: "The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures. With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior, and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience."