The New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Looks Incredible
The current Hyundai Santa Fe was not a bad-looking vehicle by any means, but it was ever so slightly unremarkable in the sea of other family SUVs. Now, Hyundai has announced that it has entirely overhauled the Santa Fe for its upcoming generation. Instead of following the trend of most other automakers by making an inoffensive streamlined crossover that most people won't look twice at, Hyundai has thought outside of the box. Or rather, it's made the box much bigger with the Santa Fe's new angular outline.
The upcoming Santa Fe looks more like a Ford Expedition or a Land Rover Defender than anything else and signals Hyundai's move into a more outdoorsy lifestyle vehicle than your traditional family crossover or SUV that would never set even a single wheel off the pavement.
SangYup Lee, the Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai's Global Design Center, says of the new Santa Fe: "The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures. With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior, and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience."
A huge stylish box
Exact numbers have not been disclosed ahead of the SUV's official launch in August, but Hyundai has revealed that it will have huge 21-inch wheels, and the interior will feature a curved display that stretches over the front dashboard. The current most expensive gas engine Santa Fe Calligraphy is only available with 20-inch wheels. The front grille, reminiscent of big American SUVs like the GMC Yukon, features headlights shaped like the letter "H." The taillights feature the same design cue.
The Hyundai Palisade and concurrent Kia Telluride showed the car-buying public that Hyundai could make big luxury SUVs to take on the likes of Ford and Chevy. If the mechanical bits and powertrain are up to snuff, the new Santa Fe may give other brands a reason to be wary of the quickly approaching and large boxy shape in their rearview mirror. Currently, the price has not been revealed (the most recent Santa Fe starts at $28,750, although the new one will likely cost a bit more), and there are no clues as to whether or not it will feature a completely gas engine or a hybrid drivetrain.