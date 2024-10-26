11 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ford Expedition (New Or Used)

The Ford Expedition has been a cornerstone of Ford's lineup since its debut in 1997. Though it's relatively young compared to SUVs like the Jeep Wagoneer and Chevy Suburban, it holds its own in the competition for the top spot. This is partly due to its impressive towing capacity and spacious cargo offering.

Clearly, the blue-oval brand has been refining the Expedition to meet buyers' silent but salient needs. A perfect example is Ford introducing MAX trims on the Expedition. These trims offer longer wheelbases that create more leg room than what's standard on other competitors.

That said, there's much more that the Expedition delivers beyond just towing power and extra space. But like every full-size SUV, it also has some weaknesses you should be aware of. So, if you're considering buying one fresh off the lot or exploring used options, here are 11 things you need to know about the Ford Expedition.