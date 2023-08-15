The 10 Most Powerful SUVs Of 2023, Ranked

The rise of the SUV seems unstoppable. Once seen as slow, utilitarian, and largely unappealing vehicles by the masses, today's top SUVs boast luxury interiors and power figures that would put even supercars to shame. The pace of this transformation has been remarkable — even the Lamborghini Urus, considered by many to be the epitome of overpowered SUV madness at the time of its launch, no longer makes it into the top 10 most powerful SUVs on the market.

One of the most significant factors contributing to this sudden surge in power is the switch to electric powertrains. The top four most potent vehicles are all-electric, and over half of the SUVs on this list feature some form of electrification. However, there are still some traditional V8 and V12 cars left in the rankings, at least for now. These SUVs sit atop the tree as the most powerful in their segment, boasting horsepower figures that would have been unthinkable just a decade or two ago. Each is available to buy in 2023, although their sky-high asking prices put the vast majority out of reach of all but the wealthiest enthusiasts.