The 10 Most Powerful SUVs Of 2023, Ranked
The rise of the SUV seems unstoppable. Once seen as slow, utilitarian, and largely unappealing vehicles by the masses, today's top SUVs boast luxury interiors and power figures that would put even supercars to shame. The pace of this transformation has been remarkable — even the Lamborghini Urus, considered by many to be the epitome of overpowered SUV madness at the time of its launch, no longer makes it into the top 10 most powerful SUVs on the market.
One of the most significant factors contributing to this sudden surge in power is the switch to electric powertrains. The top four most potent vehicles are all-electric, and over half of the SUVs on this list feature some form of electrification. However, there are still some traditional V8 and V12 cars left in the rankings, at least for now. These SUVs sit atop the tree as the most powerful in their segment, boasting horsepower figures that would have been unthinkable just a decade or two ago. Each is available to buy in 2023, although their sky-high asking prices put the vast majority out of reach of all but the wealthiest enthusiasts.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid - 670 horsepower
Although the Cayenne Turbo GT sits at the top of the current Cayenne lineup in terms of both price and performance, it's not actually the most powerful variant. That honor instead goes to the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which packs a combined total output of 670 horsepower from its 4.0L twin-turbo V8 and electric motor. That enables the super-SUV to reach a top speed of 183 mph, and reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds.
It wasn't too long ago that those kinds of performance figures were reserved for supercars, but the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is just as capable of doing the school run as it is of embarrassing seven-figure Italian classics. The E-Hybrid can reach up to 83 mph with all-electric power, although the relatively small battery means the electric range is limited to around 20 miles. For 2023, the Porsche starts at $171,300, with the Coupe variant bringing the price up to at least $173,800.
Cadillac Escalade-V - 682 horsepower
The Cadillac Escalade-V's formula is a simple one: take the already well-equipped Escalade, and add a bit more of everything. First and foremost, Cadillac added more power — 682 of the finest hand-built American ponies, to be exact. It's also as luxurious as you'd expect, with wood accents and a total of 38 inches of curved OLED screens in the interior, and it retains the cavernous luggage space of the standard SUV. Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech is also available as an optional extra, although sadly, SlashGear's review car didn't come with it equipped.
It's still a big, heavy SUV, and its 6.2L supercharged V8 engine can't compensate for its heftiness. However, it does make the Escalade-V mighty quick — 0-60 mph takes just 4.4 seconds. It starts from $149,990, with optional extras potentially adding thousands of dollars more to the final bill. There's a lot of competition at that price point, but few offer the same all-American credentials as the top-spec Escalade.
Aston Martin DBX 707 - 697 horsepower
Aston Martin's most powerful DBX makes 707 PS (metric horsepower), which translates to 697 horsepower. That's a significant boost over the 542 horses available in the regular DBX, with those gains primarily achieved through huge new turbochargers. Its other performance stats are similarly impressive: 0-60 mph comes in just 3.1 seconds, and its top speed sits at 193 mph. On the road, the DBX 707 is ferocious, to the point where we found it tricky to live with when driving around town at cruising speeds.
On the highway, though, the DBX 707's added horses really show. Stamp on the accelerator and you're rewarded with seemingly unlimited power, complete with a suitably raucous soundtrack. It's certainly not for drivers who want to slip by unnoticed, especially with the extra suite of carbon fiber aero bits that emphasize the car's already imposing stature. Prices for the 2023 DBX 707 start at $236,000, but get liberal with the optional extras, and the total will be closer to $300,000.
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - 710 horsepower
After originally being announced in 2020 as a limited-run model, Dodge brought back the Durango SRT Hellcat for the 2023 model year. Its press release announced it as "the most powerful SUV on the planet," a statement that, by its placement in this list, is evidently no longer true. However, it remains the most affordable super-SUV by a considerable margin. Prices start under $100,000, and for that, buyers get a 6.2L supercharged V8 with 710 horsepower on tap.
The NHRA-certified stats are still as impressive as when it first launched: 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, a quarter mile in 11.5 seconds, and a top speed of 180 mph. As Dodge prepares to switch to electric powertrains over the coming years, the Durango SRT Hellcat will likely be replaced with an emissions-free successor. However, for buyers who prefer their family haulers with a 700+ horsepower V8 under the hood, there's still time to get one for now.
Ferrari Purosangue - 715 horsepower
It was only a decade ago that it seemed inconceivable that Ferrari would ever make an SUV. However, as the segment has continued to rise in popularity, even this most traditional of performance carmakers has given in, and the resulting Purosangue is the brand's first foray into the four-door family hauler world. In true Ferrari fashion, the brand has insisted that the Purosangue isn't actually an SUV, but a four-door sports car. Except, with a higher ride height and a raised roofline, to make room for luggage and fit four adults. Just like an SUV, then.
Whether Ferrari wants to admit that it's made an SUV or not, the Purosangue certainly sports a price tag worthy of a traditional Italian exotic, with even base-spec variants costing close to $400,000. Every launch variant packs a V12 engine with 715 horsepower under the hood, enabling a 0-60 mph time of around 3.3 seconds and a top speed of nearly 200 mph. Unsurprisingly, Ferrari has been inundated with orders for the new car, with the automaker even pausing orders in late 2022 because it couldn't keep up with demand. Anyone who's already put their deposit down for a new Purosangue faces a wait of up to two years to get their hands on one.
BMW XM Label Red - 748 horsepower
Just as controversial as Ferrari's Purosangue is the BMW XM Label Red, the $186,000 top-spec variant of the brand's first dedicated M-badged SUV. Its design is, to put it nicely, divisive, but its performance prowess is much less debatable. A twin-turbo V8 is assisted by an electric motor for a combined output of 748 horsepower, making this the most powerful M model ever made. The all-electric range of the hybrid SUV is around 30 miles, with the car able to achieve up to 87 mph without a drop of gasoline.
Production of the car commenced in August 2023. Despite featuring a suite of chassis and suspension tweaks to make it easier to drive, the Label Red can still be tricky to master at high speed, something BMW racing instructor Matt Mullins found out the hard way at Pike's Peak earlier in the year. He was attempting to set a new production car record at the famous hill climb, but lost control of the car on a corner early on in the course and rolled it. He escaped unharmed, but the Label Red he was driving sustained serious damage and had to be towed away on a flatbed truck. Whether BMW will return next year to take another shot at the production SUV crown remains to be seen, but if private customers want to have a go at setting their speed records, the car is available to order now.
GMC Hummer EV SUV - 830 horsepower
SlashGear's review of the GMC Hummer EV SUV summed it up as a "cartoon off-roader" — a consciously silly, oversized, and yet very capable SUV that retains the look-at-me feel of its gas-guzzling predecessor. It's not as powerful as the pickup EV Hummer, which produces 1,000 horsepower with its "Watts to Freedom" mode engaged, but the SUV still makes 830 emissions-free horsepower, making it the fourth most powerful SUV on the market.
It might be physically huge, but the Hummer EV SUV's four-wheel steering makes it surprisingly maneuverable compared to other SUVs, and the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system makes highway driving less of a chore. Leaving the road behind, the Hummer is just as capable on rough terrain as you'd expect, with its CrabWalk function carried over from the pickup to help it navigate tighter spots. It is, in what might seem like a contradiction, just as unusual as it was expected to be, and although it's undoubtedly a niche vehicle, there are plenty of buyers who find its $80,395 starting price well worth splashing out on. Reservations for the SUV are temporarily paused while GMC deals with the backlog of existing orders.
Rivian R1S - 835 horsepower
It might be a newcomer to the auto industry, but the Rivian R1S can already compete with the big players. It's spacious, distinctively designed, and well-appointed, not to mention supremely powerful. In fact, it's the most powerful off-road oriented SUV on the market, with up to 835 horsepower available with the top-spec model. It doesn't feel quite as athletic as its output suggests, though — although we found its acceleration to be class-leading, its handling and cornering are far from what the sportiest in the segment can offer.
That's not necessarily a bad thing, because the R1S is capable in other ways. With the 20-inch all-terrain tires equipped, the Rivian will hold its own on a trail, and its breakover and departure angles are even improved over the R1T pickup that Rivian launched in 2022. Prices for the most powerful variant of the R1S start at $92,000, but once options are added, it's easy to breach the $100,000 mark. That puts it up against some tough rivals, but its unique features and unrivaled power make it an excellent choice if you can cough up the cash.
Lotus Eletre R - 905 horsepower
British sports car maker Lotus has lent its name to a new EV produced by Lotus Technology, a division of the Geely group headquartered in Wuhan, China. The Eletre is unlike any other Lotus before it and is the first of a range of "lifestyle" models set to be unveiled over the coming years. In its most potent "R" form, the Eletre makes 905 horsepower. Deliveries of the SUV have already commenced in China, with the UK and European customers set to receive cars within the coming months. American buyers will have to hold out a little longer, but orders are open and there's already a waitlist.
Lotus Technology says it has already had over 5,000 global orders for the Eletre as of January 31, 2023, and that number is sure to have increased in the time since. It remains to be seen if the SUV can turn around the fortunes of the struggling carmaker, but if the initial orders are anything to go by, it seems Lotus might be destined to become an SUV maker with a sideline in sports cars rather than the other way around.
Tesla Model X Plaid - 1,020 horsepower
The most powerful SUV currently on sale in 2023 is the Tesla Model X Plaid, with a whopping 1,020 horsepower. It's available to order from $108,490, with specs that put some supercars costing multiple times as much to shame. It takes just 2.5 seconds for the Model X Plaid to go from 0-60 mph, and a quarter mile takes just 9.9 seconds. Tesla already proved its performance prowess with the Model S Plaid, but the Model X Plaid takes things a step further, with enough space for a family and all its luggage.
Inside, the car is standard Tesla fare, with the usual minimalist design and a plethora of connectivity and infotainment options. Tesla might have plenty of problems as an automaker, but it's tricky to argue with the Model X Plaid's unbeatable power figures for the price, no matter what you think of the company or its X-obsessed CEO.