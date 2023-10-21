2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Review: The Price Of Speed Is More Than Just Dollars

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV isn't the first all-electric performance SUV to try to peel speed fans away from internal combustion, but it's certainly one of the most distinctive. Your six-figure spend gets you not only acceleration, but a high-tech interior arguably unparalleled in the industry right now when it comes to gadgety glitz. Just as AMG's gas models demand compromise when it comes to thirst, however, there are caveats beyond just price for this new breed of EVs.

AMG avoids making changes which might impact the EQE SUV's aerodynamic slipperiness, but this Alpine Grey example — an extra $1,750 for the MANUFAKTUR paint job — manages to look fairly menacing. The addition of 22" AMG Multispoke Turbine black wheels ($1,650) helps, as does the AMG Night Package and Night Package Plus ($1,300 altogether) which switches most of the usual exterior brightwork for gloss black or black chrome.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Altogether, the EQE SUV escapes some of the "amorphous egg" visual issues that other all-electric models in Mercedes' line-up arguably struggle with. I'm not sure it's handsome, per se, but then again none of the competitive set have opted for traditionally mainstream good looks. BMW's iX M60 is aggressively angular; Tesla's Model X Plaid is dated, despite the recent refresh and the once-fancy falcon wing doors. As for the Lotus Eletre, well, it's hard to say just what the design direction was, there.