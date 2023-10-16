2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance First Drive: More Of Everything

Mercedes-AMG specializes in turning ordinary Mercedes-Benz models into performance cars, and the GLC 63 has been one of its most unusual creations. For the outgoing first-generation version, AMG stuffed a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 into a small crossover SUV—something even Mercedes' German rivals felt was too excessive for their small performance SUVs. Now, AMG is going for a different kind of excess.

Scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms in the second half of 2024, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance is all about more. In addition to a name that takes more than a full breath to say, it has a complex plug-in hybrid powertrain shared with the AMG C 63 S E Performance that produces more power than the old V8 powertrain. And it has every piece of chassis hardware conceivable to make maximum use of that power and compensate for a heavier, taller—but sales-friendly—SUV body.

These elements combine to make a unique performance car. It's AMG's first plug-in hybrid SUV, and the only vehicle in its competitive set to rely on electrification to boost performance. The BMW X3 M, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Maserati Grecale Trofeo, and the sportier versions of the Porsche Macan are all sticking with straight internal combustion for now. Has AMG got the jump on its rivals, or has it driven into a technological cul-de-sac?