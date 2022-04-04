2023 Maserati Grecale First Drive: An Upscale SUV To Give Porsche Nightmares

This delightful engine is housed in a modified version of the Giorgio platform that originated with the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover—both known for their handling prowess. Maserati made some modifications, including stretching the wheelbase, to achieve what it claims is more rear-seat legroom and cargo space than competitors. The automaker hasn't published complete interior measurements, however, so we can't verify that claim yet. The back seats did feel roomy, at least, and we appreciate that Maserati placed the seats flush with the door openings, easing ingress and egress.

We spent an afternoon driving the Trofeo model and, while a route consisting mostly of speed camera-infested motorways and narrow village streets limited spirited driving somewhat, we can say that the engine overshadowed the rest of the car.

The Grecale Trofeo felt as quick as the numbers indicate, and that acceleration was accompanied by a wonderful exhaust note worthy of an engine with more cylinders. The engine was also eager to rev, giving it an effervescent feel not common among turbocharged engines, while the transmission kept pace with quick shifts. High-horsepower turbo engines are a dime a dozen these days, especially in performance SUVs, but the Trofeo engine provided a distinctive experience rather than just a set of impressive numbers.

However, you really only get this experience in the Sport and (Trofeo-only) Corsa drive modes, which offer more aggressive throttle and shift mapping, as well as more exhaust noise. The Comfort and GT modes were too buttoned down for our taste. Acceleration felt severely blunted in these modes, with no discernible benefit. Maserati also included an Off-Road mode that raises the ride height by 1.18 inches, but the Grecale likely won't be giving Land Rover any trouble in the off-road department.