Maserati EV Roadmap Revealed: Goodbye Gasoline By 2030

Maserati may not have a single EV in its line-up today, but the automaker announced aggressive plans to beat its luxury rivals to an all-electric option across its range by 2025. Detailed in a new Maserati roadmap today, the flagship of the Stellantis group, it'll also mean the retirement of every internal combustion model by 2030.

It's an ambitious target, not least because Maserati has been well-known for its love of ICE (internal combustion engines) in the past. Until recently, it sourced its engines from Ferrari, in fact, though parted ways on later models such as the new MC20 sports car.

Still, while the initial version of the MC20 does still use a gas engine — albeit a high-performing V6 of Maserati's own design — the halo coupe is already on track for an EV variant. In fact, the automaker says, it was designed with an all-electric version from the outset. That has the potential to live alongside its ICE counterpart, as Maserati tests the market to see which has most demand.