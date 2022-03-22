2023 Maserati Grecale Crossover Revealed With Trofeo And Electric Flavors

Crossovers are big business, and Maserati knows that as much as any luxury car company. The 2023 Maserati Grecale makes perfect sense for the Italian automaker as it considers its electric reinvention, and though the BEV version of the new model won't arrive quite as rapidly as its gas-powered siblings, it's clear that there's a whole lot resting on it either way.

Maserati

After all, while halo cars like the MC20 may secure Maserati its supercar credentials — and rightly so, given our experience with the striking coupe on the track already — it's crossovers and SUVs that bring in the big sales, particularly in the U.S. Maserati has so far counted on the Levante to satisfy that demand, but the Grecale will give the automaker a smaller and more affordable option to help extend sales. Helping there will be the fact that, as Maserati puts it, the Grecale being "a range within the range." Initially there'll be regular internal-combustion and hybrid models; an EV will follow in a year's time. From the outside, it grabs the oversized grille and familiar trident logo familiar from the Levante, while the Giugiaro 3200 GT inspires the boomerang tail lights.