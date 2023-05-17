2023 BMW X3 M Competition Review: Maximum Germanic Hustle

We ask a lot of the humble SUV. Not that it's wrong to have high expectations from the segment which dominates new vehicle sales in the U.S. Nor that, frankly, the 2023 BMW X3 M Competition is anything close to being humble. Though it may be the smallest SUV in the M division's stable, a sticker price north of $81K and 503 horsepower to play with are far from mainstream.

It's part of what luxury automakers like to refer to as the liberation of choice, and it effectively boils down to the idea that yes, one vehicle can do everything — or make a good attempt at it. Once upon a time, that vehicle would most likely have been a fearsome German sedan; as content hauling the kids as it was hauling ass on the Autobahn. These days, families hanker for a different silhouette.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is a compact crossover that also thinks it's a rocket ship. Straight line speed is not in question: 0-60 mph arrives in 3.7 seconds with the optional Competition Package, and that number feels conservative.