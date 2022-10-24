BMW's Infotainment Gestures Awkwardly At Distracted Driving: Test Drive Field Notes

I mentioned the gesture controls briefly in my most recent BMW X3 M Competition review. The intent with this system is to allow drivers to use natural, intuitive hand motions to take care of small inputs without the need to hunt for a volume knob or scan the iDrive's touchscreen for the right command.

It works with the use of a 3D camera positioned just above the center console that can recognize certain moves keyed to a handful (heh) of specific inputs. All the driver (or front passenger) need to do is stick their hand in front of the screen and gesticulate appropriately.

Some moves feel more natural than others. Want to crank the volume? Just wind a finger clockwise. Closing a pop-up or ignoring a call? Wave your hand dismissively to the right. Others are a little tough to nail: answering a call is pointing a finger at the screen and also pulling it back, while skipping music tracks is sticking out a thumb, hitchhiker-style, in the direction you want the music to go. Thankfully, there are ways to configure gestures like a fist, open hand, or the Stooge-style two-finger eye-poke for certain inputs.