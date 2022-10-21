2022 BMW X3 M Competition Review: Bavarian Beefcake

It's an oft-repeated observation (by me) that performance SUVs are attempts at having it all with no compromise: a sports car that's also a luxury shuttle that's also-also a daily-driven utilitarian work horse that's also-also-also off-road capable. To hear one describe such a thing smacks of Homer Simpson designing his contradictory dream car; powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a Nerf ball.

Back here in meat-space, automakers have risen to the challenge to meet this once-outlandish confluence of opposing desires, to varying results. Some stretch the limits of capability more than others and, while some endeavor to truly do it all, manufacturers like BMW know to play to their strengths. Since the turn of the Willennium, the Bavarian sport-luxury brand knew that its customers craved performance over all else, and has been thoroughly successful ever since in imbuing its larger vehicles with its signature style of performance.

The 2022 X3 M Competition continues the trend as it act as an enthusiastic, tightly wound companion with boundless energy and playful enthusiasm. As far as cars go, the X3 M Competition makes for a pretty decent pet, but does that translate to success?