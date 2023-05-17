2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Review: Starter SUV Wows On The Inside

It's fair to say that the GLC SUV is a big deal for Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. While it may not be the automaker's largest SUV, or its most lavish, it was the best-selling model in 2022. Indeed, the GLC was responsible for almost 23% of Mercedes' total passenger vehicle sales in the United States last year, undoubtedly helping win new brand loyalists to eventually coax into bigger, more expensive cars. The new 2023 GLC, therefore, has plenty riding on it.

With a starting price comfortably under $50k, it's relatively attainable for a vehicle with the three-pointed star on the hood. Compact SUVs remain in high demand, and a reasonably-priced all-wheel drive option makes the GLC welcome in cold weather states, too. Perhaps equally important, Mercedes has given the interior a blast of new technology, including infotainment that until now was the preserve of its far more expensive models, in an attempt to thoroughly shame the competition.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The downside to success, though, can be a reluctance to tinker too much with a working recipe. The GLC's dashboard may have had a gadgetry glow-up, but elsewhere the SUV sticks far closer to what we've seen already. The big question, then, is whether Mercedes has done enough — or taken enough risks — to leave the 2023 GLC feeling fresh.