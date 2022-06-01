2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Gets Hybrid Engine And A Transparent Hood

Mercedes-Benz is making some major updates for its 2023 GLC SUV, its compact luxury crossover. The new model year brings with it a more powerful hybrid engine, interior and exterior tweaks, and enhanced off-road performance. That starts with an uptick in power from the electrified four-cylinder gas engine, courtesy of an integrated starter generator and 48-volt onboard electrical system Mercedes-Benz said today in an announcement.

Mercedes-Benz

The new hybrid engine comes standard with the 2023 GLC models and adds 22 lb-ft of torque when compared to the 2022 GLC SUV. The 2.0L inline-4 turbo engine combines with the electric 48-Volt mild-hybrid system to deliver 258 horsepower at 5,800-6,100 rpm and 295 lb-ft at 1,800–4,000 rpm. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Mercedes-Benz

Official pricing for the 2023 Mercedes GLC 300 will be announced closer to its arrival in dealerships, sometime in 2023, though the current 2022 model starts at $43,850 (plus destination) in rear-wheel drive form, or $45,850 with all-wheel drive. This upgraded version will face off against the Audi Q5, which starts at $43,300, as well as the BMW X3, from $43,700, among other SUVs in the luxury segment.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes tweaked the exterior and interior of the new model, with a chrome under-guard, roof rails, optional running boards, and new contoured edges on the sides to distinguish the new SUV and give it a sportier look. The front also looks slightly different, with new headlamps that connect to the grille surrounded by chrome giving a wider feel and a more aggressive profile.