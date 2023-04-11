2024 BMW XM Label Red Gives Beastly Hybrid SUV A Wild 738 Horsepower

BMW has been designing cutting-edge vehicles across gasoline, diesel, and now hybrid-electric power for generations. Its latest design, the XM Label Red, has now been unveiled by the company. Announced on April 11, 2023, BMW is set to bring a new M Hybrid system to its product lineup that delivers a truly massive 738 horsepower to the drivetrain. "Today, BMW M GmbH presents an even more powerful, more exclusive version of its first-ever electrified high-performance vehicle," the press release states.

BMW

The automaker notes that the 2024 model will make its debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show in April, and then begin production later in August 2023 at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. No word has yet come out on the model's price tag, but it's sure to rival other, similar performance vehicles, perhaps like the Mercedes-AMG 63 S E Performance (starting at $221,888). The new BMW XM lineup is akin to the concept production that debuted in the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona race. As well, the new update to the platform offers a 94 horsepower boost to the standard XM model, and peak torque is improved by 148 lb-ft to a max output of 738 lb-ft.