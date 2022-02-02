The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance’s base price will shock you

The order books are now open for Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering, the 63 S E Performance sports hybrid. We first saw the car in August 2021, and we were anticipating a shocking base price given its reputation for being the most potent Mercedes-AMG ever made. As it turns out, the word “shocking” is an understatement, and you’ll need a fat wallet to enjoy the privilege of driving one.

Mercedes-AMG GmbH



According to Mercedes-AMG, the sticker price for its GT 63 S E Performance starts at $221,888 or about €196,897 in Deutschland. That’s more than the Mercedes-Maybach S 650, and it’s just a few grand less than the range-topping Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC (with the V12 engine), but Mercedes-AMG is only getting started.

If you go for the AMG Special Edition in Green Hell Magno paint (pictured here), that’s an additional $24,541 (€21,777) above the base price. In return, Mercedes-AMG throws in the AMG Night Package and Night Package II that include high-gloss black and dark chrome exterior accents, custom Edition badging, and illuminated door sills. Other features like the AMG Aerodynamics Package, the AMG Exterior Carbon Package, and a panoramic roof are available for more money.

Mercedes-AMG is also launching a Special Edition variant of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, with standard features like unique Dark Gemstone Rubellite Red paint, shiny 21-inch AMG forged wheels, and chrome exterior accents. Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG’s Manufaktur personalization program enables clients to specify bespoke paint colors and interior materials.

Astronomical base price notwithstanding, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance is worth every penny. It has a stomping 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 gas engine with 639 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The rear-mounted electric motor adds 204 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, which means you have no less than 843 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque waiting to be unleashed with the drop of your right foot. It may be a hybrid, but it’s the type of hybrid that prioritizes driving performance above all else.

Mercedes-AMG claims zero to 60 mph in 2.9-seconds and a 196 mph top speed. In addition, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance has two gearboxes. It has a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 96 automatic for the gas engine, while the electric motor has a two-speed gearbox with an electronic limited-slip differential. It also has a 6.1 kWh battery pack that ekes out seven miles (yes, 7) of all-electric range.

For the money, it also gets ceramic brakes, AMG Ride Control + suspension, and an AMG Dynamics driving control system to deliver agile handling and superior high-speed stability. European sales begin this April, while US buyers will have to wait a few months more to get their grubby paws on the most powerful Mercedes-AMG to hit the stands.