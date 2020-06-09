2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition is ready for the spotlight

The 2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition is an ultra-exclusive model. Mercedes is building only 15 units of the S 650 Night Edition, and all are slated to arrive at select U.S. showrooms later this June. According to Mercedes-Benz, the Maybach S 650 represents the absolute pinnacle of luxury for the brand. But with its new Night Edition badging, Mercedes-Maybach is infusing some sportiness into the brew.

The Maybach S 650 draws a fine line in the premium luxury niche. It’s the perfect luxury car for the wealthy elite who prefer the subtlety of an S-Class without the ostentation of a Rolls-Royce Ghost or Bentley Flying Spur. But in the Maybach S 650, you get an S-Class on steroids. It has a longer wheelbase to offer 40-inches of rear legroom. The executive rear seats have standard heating, ventilation, and a massaging feature. In short, it’s one of the most opulent ways to be driven around town.

Standard on the limited-model Maybach S 650 Night Edition is a host of carbon-fiber and darkened trim. The cabin is now home to a generous application of carbon-fiber elements to deliver a sportier vibe. It also receives a subtle carbon-fiber rear spoiler and a premium set of smoked 20-inch Maybach forged wheels.

Meanwhile, the car also gets Night Edition leather floor mats and trunk mats along with special Night Edition badges on the front fenders and center console. The seats are covered in porcelain and black Nappa leather while the Obsidian Black paint finish renders the vehicle with a powerful, menacing presence.

Motivation remains courtesy of a standard bi-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine with 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. In fact, the S 650 is the most powerful sedan in Mercedes-Maybach’s portfolio barring a proper AMG. Connected to a 7-speed 7G TRONIC automatic transmission, the S 650 can blast from zero to 60 mph in 4.6-seconds. Considering we’re talking about a fully-loaded luxury car measuring 5.5 meters (215-inches) long, it’s safe to say the Maybach S 650 is not short on power, indeed.

Highlights include Magic Body Control Suspension which uses a camera to religiously scan the road ahead. It proactively counters dips and bumps on the road to deliver a smoother ride. The system can lean into corners and curves to improve handling. The 2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition has a base price starting at $243,945.