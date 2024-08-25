15 Of The Best Trucks Ever Made For Maximum Towing Capacity

Two of the most common uses for pickup trucks are hauling and towing. Each manufacturer tackles this challenge in a different way and some truck makers do it better than others. There are also some misconceptions about towing. For example, torque and wheelbase length are often more important than straight horsepower. That's why some of the most powerful trucks on the market also tend to have the highest possible torque.

So, over the years, automakers have done all sorts of things to ensure that their trucks can haul the things that their owners want them to haul. For consumer trucks, it's mostly just elongating the wheelbase and putting in stronger engines. However, automakers will also make vehicles dedicated to the craft of hauling and towing. You've seen examples of these all over the place in the form of semi trucks and tow trucks. So, with all the trucks out there, here are some of the best trucks ever built for towing and hauling, based on their respective gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and payload capacities.