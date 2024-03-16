Everything Dodge Fans Should Know About C-Series Trucks

PIckup trucks are a huge segment of the automotive industry, accounting for 10.9 million of the 13.75 million passenger vehicles sold last year in the United States, according to Statista. For several generations, the Ford F series has been the most popular truck — and most popular vehicle — in America, with just over 750,000 sold. Ram trucks are a respectable third place in the market, selling just under 450,000 units in 2023. Ram began its life as a model name at Dodge; Chrysler dropped the Dodge half of the label and began badging its truck line as simply Ram trucks in 2009.

The Dodge brothers got their start in 1903, building transmissions for Ransom Olds — he of Oldsmobile — and supplying engines for the American military effort against Pancho Villa. The Dodges built their first vehicle, a steel-bodied touring car, in 1914. Commercial vehicles followed a few years later, including a panel van and an ambulance. Chrysler bought Dodge in 1928, and five years later the familiar Ram's head hood ornament appeared. Dodge introduced the Power Wagon, America's first 4WD truck in 1946. That truck that evolved into the more driver-friendly B-series Pilot-House line in 1948 Pilot-House line in 1948. Dodge updated their trucks once again, introducing the C-series for the 1954 model year.